Britain condemns the terrorist attack on the coalition forces in Erbil

February 16, 2021
From the scene of the accident

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said today, Tuesday, that the attacks on US-led forces in northern Iraq are “a heinous and unacceptable act.”
“Last night’s attack on coalition forces and civilians in Erbil is a heinous and unacceptable act … Iraqis will not forgive armed factions that endanger Iraq’s stability,” Raab added in a tweet on Twitter.
The US coalition in Iraq stated that a missile attack targeted the US-led forces in the north of the country, on Monday, killing a civilian contractor and wounding an American soldier, in the deadliest attack in nearly a year.

Source: Reuters

