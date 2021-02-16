Britain condemns the terrorist attack on the coalition forces in Erbil

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said today, Tuesday, that the attacks on US-led forces in northern Iraq are “a heinous and unacceptable act.”

“Last night’s attack on coalition forces and civilians in Erbil is a heinous and unacceptable act … Iraqis will not forgive armed factions that endanger Iraq’s stability,” Raab added in a tweet on Twitter.

The US coalition in Iraq stated that a missile attack targeted the US-led forces in the north of the country, on Monday, killing a civilian contractor and wounding an American soldier, in the deadliest attack in nearly a year.