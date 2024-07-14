London (Agencies)

The British Foreign Office confirmed yesterday that Minister David Lammy will discuss, during his meetings with the Palestinian leadership, Britain’s commitment to recognizing the Palestinian state, and will call for a halt to the expansion of illegal settlements and the escalation of settler violence in the West Bank.

A statement from the ministry said that the minister will stress the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, which will ensure the release of detainees and increase the access of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

“I will hold meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to underscore Britain’s willingness and commitment to play a diplomatic role in securing a ceasefire and creating the right environment for a credible and irreversible move towards a two-state solution,” Lamy was quoted as saying in the statement.

He added: “There is a need to ensure Israel’s security, and at the same time for the Palestinian state to enjoy sovereignty and have the means to live.”