Britain | Comedian-actor Russell Brand canceled his shows after sexual assault allegations

Brandi was supposed to appear in Britain three more times in September.

18.9. 21:21

British comedian-actor Russell Brand has canceled three of his stand-up shows after four women reported to blame him for raping and forcing her to commit sexual acts.

The matter is reported, among other things, by American newspapers The New York Times (NOW) and Variety.

The Theater Royal Windsor, where Brandi was scheduled to perform on Tuesday, announced on Monday that the remainder of the tour had been cancelled. No replacement dates have been given for the shows.

Women’s The accusations presented were reported by The Sunday Times and The Times newspapers together with Channel 4 Dispatches-in a report with the current affairs program over the weekend.

Brand denied the accusations on social media on Friday.

British publishing industry publication The Bookseller told on the other hand, on Monday, that the publisher Bluebird will stop publishing Brandi’s books for the time being.

Bluebird, which has published Brandi’s books since 2017, was scheduled to release her new book in December. According to the NYT Recovery: the Workbook -book is a guide to overcoming addictions.

Greater London the police also said on Monday, according to the NYT, that it has received a report of a rape that allegedly took place in London’s Soho in 2003.

The police have not started an investigation based on the report. A police spokesperson told a British newspaper in the same connection on Monday For The Guardianthat the police have been in contact with Channel 4 and The Sunday Times several times.

According to the spokesperson, the purpose of the police is to ensure that everyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual crime knows how to report the matter to the police.