Sunak’s mistake in filling out his wife’s business declaration was considered unintentional

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s mistake in filling out his wife Akshata Murthy’s business declaration was considered unintentional. This was announced by the Commissioner of the British Parliament for standards Daniel Greenberg, reports Reuters.

The reason for the investigation was the fact that Akshata Murthy has a stake in the company Koru Kids, which takes care of children, and the UK Treasury in March increased the amount of support for families with young children, guaranteeing them free hours in kindergartens. Greenberg had to find out if Sunak’s wife could have benefited from the agency’s decision.

“After studying the information available to me, I decided that a violation of the code [поведения]seems to have been unintentional,” the commissioner said. He stressed that the case against the British prime minister is closed.

The fact that the UK Parliament launched an investigation into Prime Minister Sunak became known in mid-April.