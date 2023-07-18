Britain | Climate activists stopped the Proms festival: Dalia Stasevska, who led the concert, tells how the situation progressed

Climate activists disrupted the first night concert of the BBC’s Proms orchestral festival. According to conductor Dalia Stasevska, who led the orchestra, the situation was quickly over.

Picket interrupted the first night of the Proms, the British Broadcasting Corporation’s festival of orchestral music, at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday, says the BBC.

The First Night of the Proms concert on the first night of the world’s largest orchestral music festival was led by a Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska.

Two activists from the Just stop oil environmental organization ran onto the stage with an orange banner when the orchestra had just finished Sibelius Snöfrid-work for the orchestra, choir and singer, says Stasevska.

“We had just left the stage with the soloist and we heard a scream.”

According to Stasevska, the situation was over in a few minutes, and the atmosphere of the concert was not disturbed by the expression.

According to Stasevska, the orchestra actually knew how to expect something like an expression of opinion to happen during the performance.

“Similar protests have been made recently also at other classical music events, for example at Glyndebourne,” says Stasevska.

“ “The emergency for climate change is real, but sometimes you have to think about ways.”

In June Activists of the Just stop oil group interrupted Glyndebourne Opera Festival performance. At that time, three climate activists launched confetti into the air, played a vuvuzela horn and started shouting slogans during the performance. “Just stop oil”, they shouted.

According to Stasevska, Glyndebourne’s expression scared both the audience and the conductor badly.

“I have to say that I’m really glad I didn’t get spooked. In that moment, you’re so focused on performing that it’s terrible if you get scared. I was also worried if they had loud whistles right at the base of my own ear, as happened to the conductor at Glyndenbourn. I was worried: will my hearing go or something else,” says Stasevska.

“I support all nature conservation, the emergency for climate change is real, but sometimes you have to think about ways. At Glyndebourne, for example, the audience is very old. Yes, it seriously makes you wonder if someone will have a heart attack. They are complex questions.”

At the Proms festival, the situation did not cause a delay to the concert, according to Stasevska.

“The audience only cheered twice as much when we returned to the stage and played to the end of the concert,” says Stasevska.

At the event in the filmed video, it seems that the activists only have time to quickly raise the sheet they are holding above their heads before they are removed from the stage. Part of the audience cheers, part boos.

Just stop oil organization said on Twitter that the purpose of the demonstration was to demand that the British government stop all new gas and oil projects. According to the organization, the protesters try to speak to the audience before they were removed from the stage.

The environmental organization said on Twitter that it organized the protest in response to the BBC’s “underestimating reporting on the climate emergency”.

Environmental organizationT around Europe have recently focused their protests on events in the cultural sector. Just stop oil has previously stopped as well sporting event.

Most of the protests have previously been seen in art museums, where environmental activists have, for example, glued themselves to works of art, such as Edvard Munch To scream in Norway, Vermeer’s For a girl with a turban in Holland, Botticelli’s Spring– to the painting in Italy and of John Constable Hay cartsto the work in London.

It has also been thrown as a protest tomato soup by Vincent Van Gogh Sunflowers-painting in London and attacked Many’s attack the work with mashed potatoes in Potsdam.

Correction 18.7. 2:01 p.m.: It was previously erroneously stated in the story that the orchestra had performed an arrangement of Sibelius’ Snöfrid. It was not an arrangement but an original work by Sibelius.