The British Ministry of Defence said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces could use British weapons in their operations on Russian territory, but restrictions on the use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles remained.

Over the past two weeks, Ukraine has carried out the largest external attack on Russian territory since World War II, which one Ukrainian official said was aimed at creating a buffer zone to protect its population from attack.

In May, then-British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Ukraine had the right to use weapons supplied by London to strike targets inside Russia, but the government has not previously commented on Ukrainian ground forces using such weapons on Russian territory.

“We made clear during the granting process that the equipment must be used in accordance with international law,” a Ministry of Defence spokesman said.

This policy means that British tanks, anti-tank missiles and other military equipment provided to Ukraine could be used inside Russia as part of Ukraine’s defence.

Restrictions on the use of the long-range Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain to Ukraine remain in place, stating that they can only be used within Ukraine’s internationally accepted borders.

Moscow has said it will respond if Britain allows Ukraine to strike Russia with British weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week again urged his country’s Western allies to allow the use of long-range missiles in strikes on Russia.