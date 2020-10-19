Highlights: Britain’s chief scientist has expressed apprehension

Corona virus will not stop with vaccine

The disease will continue to spread, intensity will decrease

Vaccine will reduce the possibility of infection

London

While around 150 corona virus vaccines are being worked on worldwide, top experts have given a jolt to expectations related to this. Britain’s Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Wallace says the vaccine cannot prevent the corona virus. They say the vaccine will not be available before March next year. Wallace says that till date only chickenpox has been the disease that has been eradicated.

Will be like seasonal fever

Wallace says that corona virus can be treated like seasonal fever. He has said that vaccine research has become much better than before, but it is difficult to prepare a vaccine that can reach a large number of people. Patrick has given this information to the parliamentary committee. He said that it is less likely that such a vaccine can be found which can completely prevent infection.



There will be many benefits of vaccine

Patrick says that it is more likely that the disease will continue to spread and become common elsewhere. However, he clarified that vaccinations would reduce the likelihood of infection and would also reduce the severity and intensity of the disease caused by the virus. After this it will become like common flu. He said that in the next few months it will be clear whether a vaccine can provide protection and if so, for how long.

Waiting for the third phase of the trial

Sir Patrick said that a lot of vaccine candidates have caused immune response, but only after the third phase of the trial will it be known if they can stop the infection. He said that this will also show how safe the vaccines are and how the vaccine is to be given to a large population. He has said that the vaccine is difficult to reach the common people before March next year.

Kejriwal government now bids on Corona’s latest situation?