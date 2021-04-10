Britain Cannons roar in Britain 41 times in memory of Prince Philip – HS shows a series of glorious shots live at 2 p.m.

In the Football Premier League and the hurdles competition in the Grand National, the Duke of Edinburgh is remembered in quiet moments.

Edinburgh duke, prince Philipin the memory will be honored today, Saturday, across Britain with both artillery shots and, on the other hand, quiet moments.

Queen Elizabeth spouse Philip died Friday at the age of 99.

Noon At the moment – at 2 pm Finnish time – the cannons are firing a traditional series of glorious shots in London and two English port cities, Portsmouth and Devonport.

Honor shots are also fired in Cardiff, Wales, Edinburgh, Scotland, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and the Overseas Territory of Gibraltar.

In addition, ships at sea in the British Navy are firing shots of honor. Prince Philip served in the Navy during World War II.

Read the memoir of Prince Philip: Prince Philip was one of the few men of his generation who had to put his wife’s career ahead of everything else

With cannons a total of 41 shots are fired per minute. The tradition of shots of honor extends according to the court until the 14th century, and the queen was revered, among other things, by cannon Victorian memory in 1901.

The number of shots on Saturday is explained by tradition. According to the court in the standard series of shots of honor, 21 shots are fired, plus 20 extra if the cannons are in the royal position.

In London, glorious shots are fired from Tower Castle. The same cannons are used there to shoot the shots of honor in honor of Elizabeth and Philip’s wedding in 1947 and in connection with Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.

Quiet moments are held over the weekend across the UK. Philip’s memory is honored in both the Premier League football matches and the hurdles competition at the Grand National.

Prince Philip is remembered in beautiful words around the world. President of the United States Joe Biden described him as a selfless servant of Britain and the people.

Read more: Heads of state around the world mourn Prince Philip – No state funeral for prince

“Prince Philip dedicated himself to the people of his country and the Commonwealth, as well as to his family. He served in World War II, spent 73 years next to the Queen and her entire life under public scrutiny, ”Biden said.

The man brought flowers in front of Buckingham Palace in London on Friday.­

The mourner, who flirted with the UK flag, took pictures of the flower sea on Friday night outside Windsor Castle.­

Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle, a few tens of miles from London. On Friday, people took flowers and memorabilia in front of the castle.­

Mourners at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday.­

Flowers wrapped in free distribution magazines.­

Flowers outside Windsor Castle.­