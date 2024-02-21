Britain | Cancer-stricken King Charles joked as he returned to his routine with the Prime Minister

The king and the prime minister have a habit of meeting privately every week.

Britain's king Charles III met the Prime Minister Rishi Sun too on Wednesday, for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, in the context of a weekly audience, British TV channels reported, according to news agencies.

Charles announced he had cancer on February 5 and withdrew from public duties to be treated at Sandringham Estate.

Prime Minister in the company on Wednesday, the king seemed in a good mood, reports news agency AFP. When Sunak noted that Charles looked in good health, he joked that “it can be done with mirrors”.

“We are all your support. The whole country has your support,” Sunak said, according to AFP.

“I have received many wonderful messages and cards. It has brought me to tears most of the time,” Charles said.

The king and the prime minister have a habit of meeting privately every week. Sometimes, like now, the cameras are allowed to follow the initial moments of the audience.

