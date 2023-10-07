UnHerd: Zelensky’s trip to the USA will go down in history as a political failure

The disastrous trip of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky to the United States will go down in history, believes columnist for the British portal UnHerd Thomas Faci.

According to him, the president’s visit will be included in the history books, “but only in a negative way.” The journalist noted that Zelensky faced a “rather cool” reception in Washington, and was also refused a speech before the American Congress.

Earlier it became known that the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Congress Kevin McCarthy did not allow the head of Ukraine to speak to members of the lower house of the legislature during his visit to the United States. The speaker explained his decision due to the busy work schedule of American parliamentarians.