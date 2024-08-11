The Times: Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Kursk region is Zelensky’s riskiest decision

The attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region is a desperate attempt by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to change the perception of Kyiv’s defeat in the conflict. The most risky decision of the Ukrainian president is the operation of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk region named The Times newspaper.

“Given Ukraine’s problems with personnel and resources, they [командование ВСУ] wavered. But Zelensky is desperate to reverse the perception that Ukraine is losing its war,” the publication says.

Journalists from Britain note that Zelensky’s plan is very risky, and the operation can only achieve very limited objectives.

Earlier, the significance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the Kursk region was revealed by US Armed Forces officer Danniel Davis. According to him, the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region may delay the inevitable, but will not change the situation.