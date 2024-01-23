Dina Mahmoud (London)

Less than three months after Britain hosted an international summit that discussed the potential risks resulting from the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies, voices are rising calling for the enactment of new laws in the United Kingdom, to confront the possibility of terrorist and extremist organizations exploiting these technologies.

These terrorist groups can use electronic chat programs that rely on artificial intelligence techniques, and have witnessed a major boom over the past year, to recruit a new generation of extremists and push them to join terrorist organizations, such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda, and the armed groups emerging from them.

To dispel these fears, British experts and analysts, including Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of the country’s anti-terrorism laws, are calling for an urgent review of this legal system, to include provisions through which developers of chat programs that incite extremism and technology companies that can be punished. It hosts those technologies on its platforms as well.

In this regard, Hall pointed to electronic platforms that allow their users to create characters that provide automated responses to those who engage in chat with them, based on the texts that these users provide to them, saying that he himself dealt with one of these characters who lavished praise on the terrorist organization ISIS, And talk about her being willing to sacrifice her “virtual” personality for him.

The veteran British expert considered that cases like these mean that the new law enacted in the United Kingdom, to ensure the prohibition of the circulation of any dangerous, extremist, or terrorist content on the Internet, does not fit the models of generative artificial intelligence that are becoming popular at the present time.

The legislation passed by the British House of Lords last September, called the “Internet Safety Act,” prohibits the promotion of terrorism by human users, without taking into account the content generated through sophisticated chat programs, which allow users to shape their characteristics and provide them with responses that… issued by it.

In statements published by the widely circulated British newspaper “The Telegraph”, Hall expressed his concern that the technology companies that supervise these platforms may not have a sufficient number of employees capable of monitoring all the chat programs that are created on their platforms, to verify that they are not promoting… For any harmful or dangerous content.

He also pointed out that one of these programs had previously played a role in urging a young man, no more than 20 years old, to storm the Royal Windsor Castle in late 2021 in order to kill the then Queen of Britain, Elizabeth II. But the security forces arrested the young man at that time, before the judiciary later sentenced him to nine years in prison.

Hall stressed that this incident reveals that terrorist content that may be promoted by advanced electronic chat programs may become an “inspiration” for potential attackers, who may carry out terrorist attacks on the ground.