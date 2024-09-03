Times: The strike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces training center in Poltava was one of the most powerful

The attack on the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) training center in Poltava on Tuesday, September 3, was one of the most powerful since the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, writes British magazine Time.

“The attack was one of the worst in Ukraine since 2022,” the article says.

The strike was carried out from an Iskander multiple launch rocket system. One missile hit the educational and administrative building, and another destroyed the canteen building on the site.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the missile strike on Poltava. According to him, more than 180 people were injured.