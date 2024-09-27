The government asked the British in Lebanon to board the nearest plane and leave the country immediately.

She confirmed in a statement that she would work to provide more seats on planes to allow her citizens to leave.

It also called on British nationals to register their data to receive the latest information about the situation in Lebanon.

This comes after the Israeli Air Force launched violent raids on the southern suburb of Beirut, confirming the targeting of Hezbollah’s central command headquarters.

Israeli media reported that the target was Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, amid conflicting reports about his fate.