UK PM Starmer calls for broader aid to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for broader support for Ukraine. This is written by Times.

It is noted that Starmer asked the country’s National Security Council to draw up a plan to provide assistance to Kyiv. “It’s not just about military support, but also industrial, economic, diplomatic,” the publication’s anonymous source noted.

It is also specified that a special group has been assembled to develop a unified UK policy towards Ukraine, in which the UK Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs are participating.