British Deputy Foreign Minister Akhmad: the conflict in Ukraine should not become nuclear

Deputy Foreign Minister of Great Britain Tariq Ahmad commented on the course of the conflict in Ukraine, answering a question from one of the members of the country’s parliament. Reports this TASS.

Ahmad stressed that the conflict in Ukraine is an extremely serious situation. He warned that the crisis must not go nuclear and called for avoiding that risk. At the same time, the diplomat accused Russia of allegedly using nuclear rhetoric to deter Ukrainian partners from helping him.

The diplomat added that “any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in this conflict will have extremely serious consequences.” He also called on Moscow to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine.

Previously, sources in the White House said that the United States was closer to a decision to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine in the fall. According to the publication, President Joe Biden will only have to approve this decision.