British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called on Sunday to avoid further escalation in the Middle East “by all means.”

He stressed “the importance of restraint and the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages.”

Jordan had warned earlier today that the increasing escalation in southern Lebanon could lead to a “regional war” that would threaten the security and stability of the region, especially in light of the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.