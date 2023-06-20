Former head of the British Navy West called the UK fleet weak and miserable

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Navy, Admiral Alan West, said that the British Navy is in a “wretched” state. He named the main problems of the country’s fleet in an interview. Daily Mail.

“We have few ships to the point of squalor. They are not enough either in our territorial waters or in the exclusive economic zone, ”the expert noted.

According to West, for Britain, all this “is of great importance.” So the admiral commented on reports that a quarter of British frigates in 2022 did not spend a single day at sea.

The expert recalled that the country’s fleet must perform many tasks. In particular, to protect underwater pipelines, cables and trade routes across the Atlantic. Now the British fleet cannot function fully due to reduced funding.

In early June, columnist Michael Knowles, in an article for the Express, said that, according to the British military, the country’s army needs to be changed, because it uses fifty-year-old equipment.

In particular, the former Minister of Defense of Britain, Mark Francois, said that the military is well trained, but they do not receive the equipment they deserve. In his opinion, London will not be able to be a reliable NATO partner if it does not re-equip its army with more modern weapons.