Britain Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip died Friday morning at Windsor Castle

April 9, 2021
Prince Philip was 99 years old when he died.

Edinburgh duke and Queen Elizabeth husband Prince Philip died Friday morning at Windsor Castle, says Buckingham Palace on their website.

“To great sorrow, the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip passed away this morning at Windsor Castle. The British royal family mourns the death of Prince Philip along with the people of the world, ”the palace website says.

According to the press release, more will be said later.

