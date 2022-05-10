Britain BTI sources: The number of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit Finland tomorrow

The visit has not been officially confirmed.

Britannian the Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit Finland tomorrow, sources tell STT. Johnson is also expected to visit Sweden.

So far, no party has agreed to give official confirmation of Johnson’s visit.

Finland has seen high-level British guests last week. The British Minister of Defense visited Finland at that time Ben Wallace said the country would come to the aid of Finland and Sweden if they were attacked. According to Wallace, this would happen regardless of whether the countries are members of NATO or not.

STT said last week that in addition to Britain, the United States, Germany and France have promised to support Finland militarily even before the official start of NATO membership. This would apply in a situation where such support would be needed.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) did not dispute or confirm the BTI’s information in Parliament last Thursday, but said that many NATO countries had understood Finland’s and Sweden’s concerns about harassing Russia during a possible NATO membership process.

“The comments of the British Minister of Defense Wallace during his visit to Finland show that the large NATO countries have a very great interest in the NATO membership process going without major annoyances and that they are ready to play their part in it,” Haavisto told STT at the time.

Nor the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) did not dispute or confirm BTI’s information in Parliament last Thursday.

“We have good partners and of course in such windy times they are of special value. Perhaps there is a little more to tell about these later, ”Kaikkonen said.

Johnson’s sudden visit is also likely to be related to the security policy situation. Finland and Sweden are currently running key weeks to discuss their desire to apply for NATO membership.