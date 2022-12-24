Britain | British tabloid The Sun issued a rare apology for a column about hating Meghan

The tabloid removed the column that fantasized about humiliating Meghan from its pages and archives. The article, which was considered misogynistic, caused more complaints to the media self-regulatory body than all the British media did in 2021 combined.

Britain’s The Sun tabloid, one of the most read newspapers, has issued a rare apology for a column published on Saturday last week, in which the TV personality Jeremy Clarkson said he deeply hated the Duchess of Essex Meghanwho is a prince Harry’s spouse.

The newspaper has also removed the article in question from its website and electronic archive. “We are very sorry”, the newspaper announced on Friday evening.

In place of the column, a Twitter post from Clarkson, who wrote the column, is now visible. He says he is “terrified” by how much his writing has hurt readers and promises to be more careful in the future.

Apology and the deletion of the text is rare from any media, but it is especially rare from a British tabloid that always tests the limits of flamboyance and lives on noises and spiky column texts.

British Broadcasting Corporation According to the BBC Clarkson’s writing has caused an all-time flood of complaints to the British media self-regulatory body IPSO. By Tuesday, more than 20,800 complaints had been registered, IPSO said on its website.

of The Guardian by the number of complaints is indeed exceptional, as IPSO received fewer complaints for all possible reasons during the entire year 2021: 14,355.

Among other things Top Gear – series, Clarkson’s text has been considered misogynistic. In his column, Clarkson expressed a wish for how grotesquely Meghan should be publicly disgraced in Britain. He said he got the idea for his defamation fantasy Game of Thrones from the series.

Clarkson’s column caused a great outcry also on social media and in other parts of society. The column also mentioned the Prime Minister of Scotland in an unpleasant tone Nicola Sturgeon characterized the writing “deeply misogynistic and completely creepy and horrible”.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak in turn commented on the uproar by saying that “language use matters”.

Press photo of the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, who got married in 2018, caused a stir when they moved to California in the United States, where Meghan is from, a couple of years ago. The couple shares their bitter views on royal life in a recent Netflix exposé series, which has caused widespread outrage in Britain.

HS London Correspondent Annamari Sipilä said earlier this weekhow the Duke and Duchess have burned bridges with the royal family, the British public and the British media with their Netflix series.

Sipilä thought that it was in Clarkson’s column that perhaps the limit was reached for Meghan’s barking, which has become common in the British media.

Clarkson seems to have been looking for his own limits in mocking Meghan for a long time. For example, he has stated that Meghan’s speeches about climate protection make Clarkson so angry that Clarkson would like to “shoot a polar bear in the face”. The Independent magazine tells.

He has also called Meghan, who has previously starred in TV series, a “grinning victim” and a “stupid little cable TV actress”.

The The Sun magazine has previously presented at least one apology About Meghan-related news coverage. At the end of 2016, the magazine published an article with the title “Harry’s girl on Pornhub”.

The article in question stated that the video featuring Meghan had been uploaded to the Pornhub porn site. It wasn’t really about Meghan in a porn video, but about a sex scene in a TV series Smokein which Meghan previously appeared, which was uploaded to Pornhub.

Meghan has described herself as “half black and half white” according to her parents’ skin tones. For this reason, attacks against him have often been considered racist as well.

Prince Harry’s Chancellery published a statement in 2016in which it was stated that Meghan was the subject of racist columns in the British press and continued “racist and sexist” comments on social media.

“Part of it all has remained hidden from the general public – the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of the papers,” the statement said.