Britain British Prime Minister Johnson answers questions from House of Commons today – Coronation celebrations rise again

January 26, 2022
Question Time to the British Prime Minister will begin at 2 pm Finnish time.

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson answers questions from the House of Commons today, Wednesday, during the weekly question time of the Prime Minister. As in previous weeks, one of the topics of discussion is likely to be the debate on the celebrations held during the time of the corona restrictions.

Police in London said on Tuesday they had launched an investigation into the celebrations, which have been held at the prime minister’s official residence during the British corona.

Of various kinds the celebration is also underway as part of an administrative office Sue Grayn an internal investigation that was originally expected to be completed this week.

Two weeks ago, Johnson admitted during Question Time that he had attended a party during the coronary embargo in May 2020. In addition to representatives of the opposition at the time, a few members of Johnson’s own Conservative Party are demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister.

Many Conservative politicians say they are waiting for Gray’s investigation to be completed before deciding whether to support Johnson’s continuation as prime minister.

