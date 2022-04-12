Britain British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be fined for celebrating the time of the corona embargoes

The fines relate to the so-called partygate, which was already close to leading to the resignation of Boris Johnson.

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson and the Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak will each receive fines for violating coronavir virus exclusion rules.

According to the news agency Reuters, a spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office said. A spokesman said Greater London police informed Johnson and Sunak that they would be fined.

Immediately after that, the leader of the British opposition and chairman of the Labor Party Keir Starmer insisted that both Johnson and Sunak must resign.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British people. They both have to separate, ”Starmer said in a statement to Reuters.

Police have previously announced that more than 50 fines will be imposed for various celebrations by the Johnson administration at the time of the coronavirus outbreaks.

The news is being updated.