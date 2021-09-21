At the same time, the police confirmed for the first time that the two men who had already been indicted were in fact Colonel Anatoly Chepiga of the Russian military intelligence GRU and a military doctor, Alexander Mishkin.

Britannian police said on Tuesday they had gathered enough evidence to accuse a third Russian man of a former double agent Sergei Skripalin and his daughter were poisoned with the novitic neurotoxin in Salisbury, UK in March 2018, according to AFP and the broadcaster BBC.

British police anti-terrorism detectives say prosecutors have looked at pseudonym Sergei Fedotov evidence gathered against the Russian man who used it.

Fedotov is charged with murder, attempted murder, causing serious bodily injury, and possession and use of a chemical weapon.

Britannian the prosecution named two other Russian men suspected of attempted murder as early as September 2018. The men are aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boširov.

British police now confirm for the first time that men are really a Russian military intelligence GRU colonel With Anatoly Chep and a military doctor Alexander Mishkin.

The true identities of the suspected poisoners had previously been revealed by the Bellingcat site, which focuses on investigative citizen journalism.

Now for the prosecution the name of the third man involved is actually Denis Sergeyev.

Chepiga and Miskin arrived at Gatwick Airport in the afternoon on the day of poisoning. Sergeyev had arrived in London earlier that day.

Chepiga and Mishkin traveled to Salisbury on Sunday, March 4, and Sergeyev stayed in London to wait.

Police say they have gathered evidence that the men were working together and they met in London on several occasions over the weekend.

According to Britain, the suspects are employed by the Russian military intelligence GRU and act on the orders of their superiors.

Scripalit was hospitalized with the novitoch neurotoxin in Salisbury, Southern England, in March 2018. British police later released a video of the men who appeared under the names Petrov and Boširov, who were suspected of poisoning.

The scripts survived the poisoning attempt. Two of the police officers who investigated the case received symptoms of the poison. One of them got severe symptoms. In addition, several bystanders were affected by the poison.

