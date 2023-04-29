Britain | British Navy papers were found in the toilet of the pub

According to Brittilehti, the papers were found in the toilet after a “quite lively evening” had been spent in the pub.

Britain’s potentially sensitive documents of the navy have been found on the floor of a pub toilet in the port town of Barrow-in-Furness in the northwestern corner of England near the Scottish border, according to the British media, including the public broadcasting company BBC.

According to the navy, the papers found in the Furness Railway pub contained only general information about naval exercises and contained no confidential content.

“However, we take all security matters extremely seriously and are investigating the circumstances that led to the discovery of the papers,” the Navy said in a statement.

According to the Sun newspaper, the paper contained information about, among other things, the new HMS Anson nuclear submarine, which was only put into service last year.

According to Sun, the papers were found in the toilet after a “quite lively evening” had been spent in the pub.