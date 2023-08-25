Friday, August 25, 2023
Britain | British Museum director resigns over missing artefacts

August 25, 2023
Britain | British Museum director resigns over missing artefacts

According to the museum director, the museum will thoroughly investigate the alleged disappearances in 2021.

Museum of London Director of the British Museum Hartwig Fischer has announced his resignation. Fischer tells about it in the bulletin on the museum’s website.

Last week was told, that several historical valuables have disappeared from the museum. According to the museum, most of the objects were lost from storage. The oldest of the objects is about 3,500 years old.

Among other things The British Broadcasting Corporation BBC is toldthat Fischer was told about possible thefts in 2021. The museum says that it already investigated the cases at that time, but according to the BBC, it seems that the measures were not enough.

Fischer, for his part, told the BBC on Wednesday that the museum took allegations of missing objects “incredibly seriously” at the time.

The British Museum said in a press release last week that it had dismissed the employee and would take legal action against him.

See also  Betting | The 25,000 euro win has been waiting for its recipient for almost a year - Millions of euro worth of winnings remain unclaimed

Fischer says in Friday’s press release that he reviewed the events at the time of possible thefts and their investigation.

“It is clear that the museum did not react comprehensively enough to the 2021 warnings or to the problem that has now come to light,” writes Fischer.

According to Fischer, the responsibility for “failure” ultimately lies with the museum director.

He writes that he will resign as soon as the museum’s board has decided how the museum will be managed before a new director is chosen.

