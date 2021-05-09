Britain British media slandered Queen Elizabeth’s princess Michael, who offered links to Putin’s regime for money

“We don’t want the world to know that he is [prinssi Michael] meet Putin purely on business matters if you stay on the carts what I mean, ”the prince’s marquee had told reporters who pretended to be investors.

Britannian queenly Elizabeth cousin, Prince of Kent Michael, has provided “investors” with money to connect them to the Russian president Vladimir Putin for related speeches, news agencies and British media report.

The prince had fallen into a journalistic trap as he thought he was dealing with South Korean investors. In fact, he had a video chat with reporters, Channel 4 and The Sunday Times have revealed.

During the conversation, Prince Michael was told he could arrange “confidential” contacts with Putin’s inner circle. He is said to have asked for a daily allowance of £ 10,000, or about € 11,500, for his services.

According to the news agency AFP, the revelation is embarrassing because relations between Britain and Russia are very bad due to, among other things, recent poisoning stories.

Channel and the newspaper had set up a fake company called House of Haedong, allegedly South Korean, specializing in nice gold investments.

The prince’s business partner, the lord, also took part in the zoom video call Simon Rufus Isaacs, which is worth the awning of Reading. He had described to reporters Prince Michael as “his majesty’s unofficial ambassador to Russia”.

Reporters had been told that for a reward of around € 165,000, the prince could record a video at his Kensington palace home in which he would give his support to that “company”.

During the call, it was made clear to reporters that discussions should be treated “discreetly”.

“Because we don’t want the world to know that he does [prinssi Michael] meet Putin purely on business matters if you stay on the carts what I mean, ”the Marquis had said.

The Marquis of Reading, Simon Rufus Isaacs, at the wedding of his daughter Natasha Rufus Isaacs in Cirencester in 2013.­

Prince the media had denied the Sunday Times that the prince had a “special relationship” with Putin. Spokesmen said the prince had not been in contact with Putin for nearly 18 years.

The announcement had highlighted that the prince does not live on taxpayer money, like many other members of the royal family. He is said to have made money as a consultant for more than 40 years.

The awning, in turn, said news agency for PAthat he had gone to promise the meeting too much and was deeply sorry for the matter. He said his ability to function had been hampered by recovery from a kidney transplant.

The prince and the awning are both 78 years old.

Channel 4 will air its “Royal for Rent” program on Monday.