Britain | British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace resigns

On Thursday, the British government named former energy minister Grant Shapps as the country’s new defense minister.

Britain’s Minister of Defense, Member of Parliament of the Conservative Party Ben Wallace has resigned, the British Prime Minister’s Office announced on Thursday.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

Wallace53, announced in July, that he is not going to run for the next term in the next election. He said at the time that he was withdrawing from politics because it taxed his family life too much.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described Wallace on Thursday as having “the kind of dedication and skill” that allowed him to take a central role in Western support for Ukraine.

According to Sunak, Wallace had the ability to see before others what the Russian president Vladimir Putin “real intentions” regarding Ukraine were.

Wallace is a former officer who was also considered a possible candidate for the next Secretary General of NATO. However, he withdrew from the candidacy because he knew that the United States wanted the current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to continue in the role.

Wallace has been in the British Parliament for 18 years and is the Conservative Party’s longest-serving Defense Secretary Winston Churchill.

Wallace was Theresa May government security minister before becoming defense minister in 2019.

Wallace caused a stir in Vilnius at the NATO summit in the summer after stating that Ukraine should show more gratitude for the support it received.