Britain | British air traffic control’s extensive “technical problem” was fixed, international flights may still be delayed by several hours

The technical problem happened on an exceptionally busy travel day, as Monday is a public holiday in Britain.

Britain’s the aviation authority NATS had to limit the operation of airplanes on Monday due to a technical problem, reports news agency Reuters. The problem was fixed in the early evening.

Due to a technical fault, British air traffic was restricted for safety reasons. The problem was that the flight safety authorities were not able to process the flight plans automatically, they had to be processed manually. This caused a delay.

However, according to the authorities, British airspace did not have to be closed due to problems.

Scottish the airline Loganair said earlier on Monday in the message service X, formerly Twitter, that there was a widespread failure in the computer systems of the UK air traffic control. The company warned that international flights may be delayed.

Several passengers said on social media that they were waiting for information about the departure of their flights. Moni wrote that he was sitting on the plane waiting for the departure permit.

Reuters interviewed a passenger waiting at Budapest airport, who said that the captain of his own flight had estimated that international flights would be delayed by 8 to 12 hours.