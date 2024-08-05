Tuesday, August 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain | Britain’s “assholes” took power in the country’s most marginalized village with a record-breaking “jump”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Britain | Britain’s “assholes” took power in the country’s most marginalized village with a record-breaking “jump”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

From Ieda Lima-Boswell’s shop you can see the sea. Picture: Mark Earthy

The small village of Jaywick on the southeast coast of England is one of the poorest in the country. In July, the area was taken over by the populist party of the “chief architect” of Brexit with a huge amount of votes.

Jaywick, Essex

EJaywick, on the southeast coast of England, has a bad reputation. It is listed several times the most marginalized village in the country.

The disadvantage has accumulated: The administrative area is poorer and sicker than average, according to the British Statistical Office studies.

#Britain #Britains #assholes #power #countrys #marginalized #village #recordbreaking #jump

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The change that occurred in Texas, USA due to migration, where do people move?

The change that occurred in Texas, USA due to migration, where do people move?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]