Britain | Britain’s “assholes” took power in the country’s most marginalized village with a record-breaking “jump”

From Ieda Lima-Boswell’s shop you can see the sea.

The small village of Jaywick on the southeast coast of England is one of the poorest in the country. In July, the area was taken over by the populist party of the “chief architect” of Brexit with a huge amount of votes.

Jaywick, Essex

EJaywick, on the southeast coast of England, has a bad reputation. It is listed several times the most marginalized village in the country.

The disadvantage has accumulated: The administrative area is poorer and sicker than average, according to the British Statistical Office studies.