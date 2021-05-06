Britain Britain tensions over Scottish independence party gaining majority in Scottish parliament

The result of the Scottish election is unlikely to be clear until Saturday.

Britannian and the French Brexit dispute over Canal fishing waters caught attention on Thursday as a large series of regional and local elections were held in Britain.

Voting in Britain continues until midnight Finnish time.

The vote will take place on Thursday including the Scottish and Welsh Parliamentary Elections and the Mayoral Elections in London and other metropolises.

There are also a total of around 5,000 seats in the municipal elections across England.

Prime minister Boris Johnson took advantage of the fish dispute on the island of Jersey on election day to highlight Britain’s tight line.

“The prime minister recalls his unequivocal support for Jersey and confirms that two Royal Navy vessels will remain in place as a precaution,” Johnson’s press release said Thursday.

At the heart of the controversy are post-Brexit fishing permits. Their stricter conditions have angered French fishermen in the area.

French fishermen gathered to demonstrate off the island of Jersey, after which Britain sent two warships to the scene. However, the situation, which intensified during the week, was triggered as early as Thursday night, news reports said BBC.

A woman puts up a sign at a polling station in the town of Pitlochry in Scotland on May 6, 2021.­

Fishing is of interest to voters, especially in Scotland and the coastal areas of England. The trade and co-operation agreement between Britain and the EU in December has been a great disappointment to many British fishermen and exporters.

However, the Jersey controversy does not reverse the election result.

According to opinion polls, the Scottish National Party for the Independence of Scotland (SNP) will be by far the largest party. What is open, however, is whether the party will get a majority in the 129-seat Scottish Parliament.

If The SNP gets the majority, it gives the prime minister Nicola Sturgeon a stronger case for calling for a new referendum on Scottish independence. That, in turn, could even lead to the break-up of the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon, Prime Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP, met with voters in Glasgow, Scotland on 6 May 2021.­

“Today’s election is perhaps more important than any previous,” Sturgeon said in a SNP election video on Thursday.

Scottish residents rejected independence in a referendum in September 2014.

Pandemic and the resulting interest rate restrictions will slow the decline in votes in Britain.

In Scotland, for example, according to preliminary data, the counting of votes will not start until Friday morning. The final result may stretch to Finnish time on Saturday night.

Municipal election results are expected on Friday and Saturday. The Conservative Party is expected to lose some in the local elections.

A small defeat, however, would be a victory for Prime Minister Johnson: if voters do not properly punish the Conservative government, which has clashed with Brexit and the pandemic, it is already an achievement in itself.

Opinion polls According to the Conservatives, England is a more popular party than the Keir Starmerin led by the Labor Party. In the background is, among other things, the British government’s fast-paced vaccination program.

Britain’s first coronary vaccination has already received nearly 35 million people, and another more than 16 million. About 67 million people live in the country.

“Let’s get the gangs to vote,” Johnson tweeted Thursday after voting for his bride Carrie Symondsin with.

Brexitin with it, the Conservatives have also taken over traditional Labor support areas. The Conservatives have become a traditional workers ’party, while the Labor Party is voted by the educated middle class.

“The Conservative Party has come to the Labor site, which has narrowed the space for Labor,” Professor Tony Travers The London School of Economics told correspondents in London in April.

Labor’s Starmer also tweeted a picture of himself and Victoriavoting for his wife:

“Sounding for labor is the first step towards a better future.”

Already on Friday morning, a hearing will be heard on whether the Conservative Party will succeed in taking over Hartlepool’s constituency from the Labor Party.

Hartelpool will hold a by-election of the British Parliament on Thursday following the resignation of a previous MP.

Although it is only one seat in a 650-seat lower house, its symbolic significance is great: the constituency has been in the possession of Labor since the 1970s.

In London instead, Labor is strong. The mayor of London, the Labor Party Sadiq Khan will almost certainly get a sequel.

The result of the mayoral election in London will not be announced until Saturday.

“The election race is tight and nothing can be considered certain. Every voice matters, ”Khan tweeted on Thursday.

The Mayor of London posed in front of the polling station Lunawith his dog. In Britain, there is a popular election day some revelry to share a picture of a dog at a polling station.