The case of a woman who left for Syria and was found in a prison camp is being followed as a precedent for what different countries are considering doing for their citizens who belong to a terrorist organization.

Britannian the Supreme Court has overturned the right of a woman living in the Caliphate of Isis to return to Britain to challenge a court decision depriving Britain of her citizenship.

Syrian terrorist organization Isis joined the ranks at the age of 15, born in Britain Shamima Begum was allowed to return to Britain in July to challenge the government’s decision to abolish its citizenship, according to AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Now the British Supreme Court overturned the decision of the Court of Appeal in the summer.

Britannian the Ministry of the Interior revoked Begum’s citizenship two years ago. Begum wanted to complain about the matter, which would require arriving in Britain. After the Court of Appeal had ruled, the Ministry of the Interior appealed to the Supreme Court.

The decision of the Supreme Court was unanimous, says the news agency AFP. Begum’s right to be heard fairly does not go beyond the public’s right to national security.

Now 21-year-old Begum has been found in a Syrian prison camp in 2019. Begum had had three children, but all died in Syria. That same year, he gave an interview to The Times, which showed no remorse.

The Begum controversy has become a precedent when several different countries are considering how they should react to their citizens in prison camps who have been members of the terrorist organization Isis or at least supporters of Isis while living voluntarily in Isis-occupied areas.

The most problematic is the situation where a person would not be a citizen of any country.

Britannian the administration has suggested that Begum could apply for Bangladeshi citizenship as his parents are from there.

However, Bangladesh’s foreign minister has said the country is not considering granting citizenship to Begum. Thus, the British decision would leave Begum without citizenship of any country.

In its statement on Friday, the Supreme Court acknowledged that this is not an ideal situation. Now is just not the time.