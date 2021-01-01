Britain Britain bids farewell to EU – island nation hurts for decades on European integration project

The second referendum on membership eventually led to Britain’s secession from the European Union.

Britannian the difference with the European Union is finally true after many years of negotiations.

Brexit’s transition period ended at midnight Brussels time, ie at one o’clock in the morning Finnish time on the night between Thursday and Friday. Although tariffs and quotas on trade in goods were avoided, border controls, work permits and many other paper wars are now a reality for EU membership.

Britain’s relationship to European integration efforts has been, to put it mildly, contradictory over the decades. The need for a “United States of Europe” was first spoken by the British in 1946, Winston Churchill. He did not see his homeland as part of such an arrangement.

The European Economic Community (EEC) originated in 1957, and soon Britain had also opted for membership. President of France Charles de Gaulle however, he reluctantly rejected British membership aspirations twice in the 1960s. De Gaulle doubted that, in essence, Britain was opposed to European integration and would rely on the United States rather than its European neighbors.

De Gaullen after the withdrawal, British membership in the EEC began on 1 January 1973.

For a long time there was no need to wait for a reminder that the matter divides the island kingdom badly. Under the 1974 parliamentary elections, the leader of the Labor Party Harold Wilson promised to renegotiate the terms of membership and submit them to a referendum.

With a meager election victory, the party held a referendum in 1975. Continuation of EEC membership won with a clear 67 percent support.

The Conservative Party of the opposition at the time was largely in favor of membership. Began his long term as prime minister in 1979 Margaret Thatcher yet he was not an unreserved admirer of European integration either. Until the end of his reign in 1990, Mr Thatcher, a supporter of the internal market and economic cooperation, vehemently opposed efforts to create a closer political union in Europe.

Brexit saga began in earnest in 2013 when the Conservative prime minister David Cameron reiterated Wilson’s referendum promise. The election victory came, but to the surprise of Cameron and many others, supporters of the EU resignation did win the summer 2016 referendum with 52 percent of the vote.

The resignation was born of Cameron’s successor Theresa Mayn chaired in November 2018, but it was not eligible for the British Parliament, which voted against the treaty a total of three times. At the same time, numerous delays in the divorce process began to accumulate.

May has been replaced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered new parliamentary elections in which in December 2019 he won a clear majority and got his own resignation agreement approved in the lower house.

The separation process however, it was not over. The difference was followed by a transition period that lasted until the end of the year, after which, when negotiating a trade agreement, different deadlines came and went as usual.

Eventually, a new, narrower-than-planned trade agreement was born on Christmas Eve and entered into force provisionally on 1 January 2021 – exactly 48 years after Britain joined the EEC.

Now, with the transition period, the free movement of people and services between Britain and the 27 EU countries, among other things, has come to an end.