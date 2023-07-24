Britain | Brexit is not regretted in Britain’s most Brexit-minded city: “I would vote for leaving the EU again”

In Britain, public opinion has turned against Brexit. The small town of Boston by the North Sea is getting busy. It is still the Brexit capital of Britain. Dissatisfaction with the Brexit results is still simmering, and the popularity of the Conservatives collapsed in the regional elections.

Boston, Lincolnshire

When looking at the big picture, the message is clear: brexit is regretting the British.

Dissatisfaction with leaving the EU is growing slowly grown up. Now clearly more than half of Britons consider Brexit a wrong decision.

However, dissatisfaction is not the whole truth.

Many supporters of leaving the EU, i.e. Brexiteers, are still loyal to their idea. They won’t back down, even if Brexit Britain doesn’t look quite like what was once promised.

Brexit of those who voted in favor in June 2016, as many as 73 percent still support leaving the EU, says June Kuinen of the UK in a Changing Europe think tank opinion poll.

They also include Sandra and Geoff Booth From the small town of Boston in East England.

“I would vote for leaving the EU again,” says Geoff Booth.

“So do I, absolutely,” says Sandra Booth.

It is said that many friends and relatives share the same opinion. Even the fact that the promised benefits of Brexit have remained largely unrealized has not changed his mind.

“It’s been very slow,” says Sandra Booth.

Booth’s the couple’s hometown Boston is Britain’s unofficial “Brexit capital”.

As many as 75.6 percent of voters in Boston, located in the county of Lincolnshire was worth it Leave the EU in a referendum seven years ago.

The voter turnout was also five percentage points higher than the national average.

Britain’s The EU exit finally took place in January 2020. The transition period ended at the end of the same year. The Brexit day began.

In Boston, which relies on agriculture and the food industry, Brexit day was seen as a labor shortage.

When Brexit ended the free immigration of EU citizens from the beginning of January 2021, there was no longer enough flexible labor for low-wage jobs. The pandemic worsened the phenomenon.

A year At the beginning of 2023, the Boston electoral district renewed its reputation as a Brexit focus.

A poll by the British right-leaning online publication UnHear by Boston is still the most Brexit-minded city in Britain.

There are a lot of senior citizens living in Boston, who are more Brexit-minded than the younger generations.

Before Geoff Booth, who has been driving a van since retirement, knows Boston well, having lived there all his life.

One obvious reason for Boston’s Brexit spirit is reportedly immigration. Especially in the small central area of ​​the city, the large number of foreigners may be perceived as disturbing.

“People [maahanmuuttajat] travel in large groups. In the evenings and on weekends, it can seem scary to some,” says Geoff Booth, who now volunteers as a janitor at a health center.

There are several shops in Boston that sell Eastern and Central European products.

Booth’s however, the couple wants to stress that they have nothing against people from elsewhere.

“We have absolutely lovely neighbors from Latvia, Lithuania and Poland,” says Sandra Booth, who previously worked in public healthcare.

He says that he himself voted for Brexit because he is squinting at the EU bureaucracy.

However, for many, immigration was the decisive reason for taking the side of leaving the EU.

Before Brexit, there were a lot of immigrants from the new EU member states in Boston: more than ten percent of the residents. The proportion was higher than anywhere else in England and Wales. The so-called new member states join the Union in 2004 or later.

A millennium at the beginning of 2001–2011, the proportion of foreign-born residents of Boston more than quadrupled, says the survey of the effects of immigration in East Central England

Figures published by the British National Statistics Office (ONS) this year by in 2021, only 75.1 percent of Boston’s approximately 70,500 residents were born in England.

The most significant minorities are Lithuanians (5.6 percent), Poles (5.4 percent), Romanians (2.1 percent) and those from other new EU countries (5 percent).

Some Brexit supporters believed that leaving the EU would turn back the clock. Of course, that didn’t happen. EU citizens were allowed to stay in Britain if they had only arrived in the country before the end of the Brexit transition period.

In July, a Boston employment agency was looking for labor for, among other things, agriculture, the food industry, and as drivers. EU citizens now need a visa if they want to move to Britain. There are strict income limits, but they are relaxed in sectors with a labor shortage.

of Boston however, the Brexit disappointment has found new outlets. In last May’s local elections, the popularity of the Conservative Party collapsed.

The independent candidates became the election winners.

The Booth couple did not vote.

The conservative party, which was rehabilitated as the enforcer of Brexit, suffered a crushing defeat in the local elections in Boston at the beginning of May.

Geoff Booth says he has supported the Conservatives all his life. Sandra Booth has been a mobile voter and sometimes supported the Conservatives, sometimes the Liberal Democrats and sometimes the Labor Party.

What will happen in the next parliamentary elections? Can the prime minister Rishi Sunak to stay in power, or not Keir Starmer’s the victory of the Labor Party already certain?

The Booths aren’t avid supporters of Sunak, but they say Sunak is always better than Starmer.

“We liked [entisestä pääministeristä] About Boris Johnson. He also implemented Brexit,” says Geoff Booth.

Brexit still supported by the Bostonian Thomas Struttwho has moved to the area from Somerset.

He says that he looks down on immigration – but not EU citizens who came to the country legally.

“The problem is caused by migrants arriving illegally across the Channel,” Strutt, who previously worked as an engineer in the navy, says Strutt.

For Strutt, it is disappointing that the British government has not been able to control human smuggling arriving in Britain on small boats from France. During the twelve months ending at the end of March 2023, 45,000 people arrived in Britain by boat, according to the Home Office studies.

“France should take greater responsibility for this.”

Thomas Strutt, who lives in the Boston area, is not against legal immigration. For him, the problem is those arriving via illegal routes.

Also Strutt also mentions the hordes of foreigners visible in downtown Boston.

“For some, they can seem scary,” says Strutt, who volunteers at the Methodist church.

So who are these people staying in the city center who disturb some of the locals?

A store manager who moved to Boston from Lithuania ten years ago Diamond does not want to take a direct position on the matter. He also doesn’t want to give his last name.

“I myself am a foreigner here. I think there are wonderful people living in all the countries of the world, so it’s not right to label them.”

However, he admits that certain newcomers from Eastern Europe can attract attention with their behavior.

“They tend to move around as big families.”

Deimante, who is from Lithuania, works as a store manager in a store that sells Central and Eastern European food products.

Brexit has increased the prices of products coming from the EU region, says Deimante. The reason is that after leaving the EU, Britain left the EU’s internal market and customs union. It has also increased Brexit bureaucracy.

“I myself think even more carefully about what I spend my money on.”

According to him, the golden age of EU immigration was fifteen years ago. Times are different now – and not only because of Brexit.

Many Lithuanians have reportedly already returned home to Lithuania. Along with Brexit, departures have been accelerated by the pandemic and the improved standard of living in Lithuania.

“Especially young families return to Lithuania.”

Brexit the new bureaucracy created is already partly used to it.

Running another store selling European products in Boston Emma Akyuz says that food companies have been quick to adapt to the demands of the new era.

European companies have established subsidiaries in Britain and vice versa. The arrangements have made exporting and importing easier.

The labor shortage is still severe even in Boston, even though the area’s employment rate in 2021 was low by British standards at 57.2 percent. The unemployment rate was 2.5 percent at the same time, according to the ONS studies.

“It’s hard to find good employees, even if anyone thinks they know what to do as a salesperson,” says Akyuz.

The labor shortage and taxation are more worrying for trader Emma Akyuz than the Brexit bureaucracy.

More good workers are also needed in Britain.

Former Minister of Agriculture in the British Conservative government George Eustice said to the left-leaning The Guardian in July that post-Brexit immigration policy has failed. Britain would need more foreign workers for the food industry and as seasonal workers.

As a remedy, he didn’t offer turning around the EU divorce, but bilateral agreements with different EU countries.

