Britain Boris Johnson’s report on coronation celebrations released – Johnson will give a statement to Parliament at around 5.30 pm, HS looks live

Britannian the Prime Minister Boris Johnson A report mapping the celebration of the Corona era has been submitted to Johnson for reading and published.

A high official Sue Grayn the report was published on the state’s official website for all to read. The report can be found from here.

According to the report, part of the celebrations during the interest rate restrictions should not have been organized. Gray also blames participants for excessive alcohol use.

Prime minister Johnson will give a statement to Parliament on Monday at around 5.30 pm Finnish time on the Gray report. HS shows the opportunity live.

According to a representative of Johnson, the update given by Gray will be published before the prime minister’s statement.

The report is expected to address the celebrations and other meetings held at the Prime Minister’s residence at a time when there were strict interest rate restrictions in England.

Johnson has pushed aside demands for resignation, citing waiting for the outcome of the Gray report.

Johnson has been the subject of harsh criticism and demands for resignation as information about the party has seeped into the public. Adding to the soup is an investigation launched by the London police into possible breaches of the law in the run-up to the party.

Police also received criticism after asking Gray to censor parts of the report for police investigation. Prior to this, representatives of opposition parties, among others, had demanded assurances from the country’s government that the report would be published in its entirety.

However, the Gray report does not look at possible breaches of the law, but aims to investigate possible breaches of the interest rate restriction at the Prime Minister’s official residence from spring 2020 onwards.