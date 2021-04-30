The issue was published in 2006 in a press release that had not been removed.

Britannian Prime Minister Boris Johnson a personal cell phone number has been freely available on the internet for 15 years, the broadcaster said BBC on Friday.

Prime Minister the chancellery declined to comment on the matter late Thursday after the issue came to light in a Popbitch newsletter focusing on celebrity gossip.

Labor MP Rachel Hopkins according to such negligence has bad consequences and the Prime Minister has exposed himself to, among other things, blackmail.