Britain Boris Johnson’s deadline expires today: EU leaders promise long evening at Brexit meeting in Brussels

Negotiations between Britain and the European Union are at a critical stage. The deadline set by the British prime minister expires today, Thursday, and the EU sees more time possible.

Brussels

European Union leaders have been told a long Thursday night as they try to find a compromise together for trade talks between Britain and the European Union. Brexit is one of the main themes of the two-day summit.

Britain and the European Union are currently negotiating a trade agreement that would enter into force after the end of the transitional period in early January. The timetable for drawing up the agreement is extremely tight.

More positive messages have recently been received from the negotiations, indicating that a solution is now being seriously sought. This means that EU leaders must also seriously seek compromises at their meeting on the last, most difficult issues.

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson announced in September that this Thursday is the deadline for negotiations. Johnson said there should be an agreement or significant progress in the negotiations so far. Otherwise, no agreement will be reached, he said.

On Thursday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Johnson said he was the chief negotiator for Britain David Frost has told Johnson about the progress of the negotiations. Britain plans to decide on the next steps only after the summit, the spokesman told news agency Reuters.

European Union has estimated that the agreement would be ready by the end of October, and some politicians have called for an even later deadline, such as mid-November. The agreement must be discussed in the European Parliament and the Council of Member States before it enters into force.

The most heated debate in Brussels is expected on fisheries. For many British voters, the core issue of Brexit is that Britain will be allowed to control its own waters. For many EU coastal countries, access to British waters is vital. A significant proportion of British fish catches are sold to EU countries.

In recent days, Barnier has been seeking a compromise with the coastal states. However, France and the Netherlands have been reluctant, which may also heat up emotions at Thursday’s summit.

President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke on the phone Wednesday night with Prime Minister Johnson. According to Von der Leyen, Brussels wants a trade agreement, but not at any price.