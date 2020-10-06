Britain Boris Johnson tried to improve their image in line speech: “I’ve heard nonsense, coronavirus that would have taken my strength – I got sick because I was too fat”

The majority of Britons are dissatisfied with how the Conservative government has handled the pandemic.

London

Disappearing is a worldly – and especially political – honor.

Back in December, the British prime minister Boris Johnson was a great hero. He took the Conservative Party to a huge victory in the parliamentary elections. The opposition was hammered into the ground.

At the end of January, the EU resignation promised by Johnson, the Brexit, came true. The Brexitites celebrate the end of EU membership in the markets.

But then the coronavirus landed in Britain. The Conservative leader’s supple was no longer effective.

Johnson himself contracted the coronavirus. Later in the spring, Johnson’s honeymoon as prime minister ended.

Tuesday Johnson delivered his line of speech at the Conservative Party’s autumn party meeting. Due to the pandemic, the meeting will only be held online.

“I’ve heard a lot of trash talk that the coronavirus would have taken my strength. That’s what those who don’t want the government to succeed and brexit come true, ”Johnson said Tuesday.

He also explicitly referred to the underlying causes of his own illness:

“I was too fat. I have now lost 26 pounds (11.8 kilograms). “

In his speech Johnson tried to look beyond the pandemic: to provide listeners with an optimistic picture of a bright future as long as the coronavirus is defeated.

The keynote address is an opportunity for the Prime Minister to improve his image and gather his own troops. But will it succeed?

“The big change now is that the support of the Conservative government is on a steady slide,” the professor Sara Hobolt The London School of Economics (LSE) will evaluate on Friday.

The metrics Hobolt presented to suppliers tell their clear language.

More than half of Britons are dissatisfied with the Conservative government. Even more, more than 60 per cent, believe that the government has managed the interest rate crisis poorly.

Dissatisfaction has increased, especially since mid-May.

“At the same time, received by governments elsewhere in Europe [palaute ja kannatuslukemat] is much more positive. ”

There is also Johnson’s personal support collapsed. It’s as if his years-primed prime minister has withered into his bud.

What Johnson and the Conservative government have then done wrong?

The corona situation in Britain has been one of the worst in Europe. The timing of government decisions has been poor and practical action insufficient. The corona application was launched months late. There has been a constant shortage of tests. Brighton may have received a referral for the “nearest test” 550 miles from Newcastle.

Many also criticize the government for its inconsistency. The Prime Minister himself is the best example of this.

On Sunday, the BBC in an interview Johnson urged citizens to “live to the fullest but follow common sense”. Last week, Johnson again rebuked people that corona restrictions have been taken lightly. By Monday he was already seducing people to the movies.

No wonder the people are puzzled: do you have to be careful at home or live like before?

According to Hobolt, no one is yet ousting Johnson. It is also many years before the elections. The Conservative Party is divided by many controversies, but the instinct for self-preservation requires unity.

“Anyway, the Conservative membership is much more pro-Boris than the party’s MPs.”

From criticism However, Johnson is not protected, not even in the Conservatives ’own circles.

“It’s surprising how quickly Johnson’s star has fallen among its own,” says an LSE professor Simon Hix and refers to the British press close to the Conservative Party.

Supporters of the Conservative Party’s traditional voice, such as The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail and the weekly The Spectator, no longer give Emmi hard feedback to the Prime Minister.

According to Hix, the wind against Johnson may intensify further:

“If the treatment of brexit and coronavirus goes poorly, you can [Johnson] be weak after six months. “

Johnson as the star falls, the leader of the Labor Party Keir Starmer has been allowed to strengthen its position in peace.

Starmer rose to lead the opposition in April, when the December parliamentary elections suffered a crushing defeat Jeremy Corbyn finally resigned due to Labor.

So far, Starmer has spared his bangs. Labor’s new European strategy, for example, is waiting to be seen. Starmer, who has previously opposed Brexit, is trying to distance himself from the controversial issue.

According to opinion polls, Starmer is already more popular as Prime Minister than Johnson.

“Starmer is also more popular than his party [työväenpuolue], and this hasn’t been seen in a while, ”Hobolt says.

In Britain it is important for the leader of the big party to be more popular than his party, as parliamentary elections are often prime ministerial elections.

Personal popularity helps appeal to a wide audience. More popular than his own party were Labor, among others Tony Blair and conservatives David Cameron.

If Johnson’s popularity continues to wane, the prime minister could become a burden on his party. Then he has to get rid of him.

“The Conservative Party is traditionally good at weaving its bad leaders – that is, those who cannot win the election – and creating their own skin,” Professor Tony Travers LSE is evaluated.

Coronary pandemic in addition, Johnson’s shoulders are pressed by the Brexit.

Although the EU difference was legally realized at the end of January, the transition period will last until the end of the year. The Brexit Day begins: Britain leaves the EU customs union and internal market. Only then will the practical consequences of Brexit be properly seen.

Read from here HS’s case for a giant truck fleet that rises as a result of EU secession in County Kent right next door to Brexit supporters.

The EU and Britain only have a few weeks to agree on their future relationship. If no agreement is reached, trade and other co-operation will become even more difficult at the turn of the year.

The most common bet is that some sort of agreement will be made as if it can still be squeezed. That is in the interests of both Britain and the EU.

But even if Johnson still survives the Brexit and pandemic, the prime minister is still threatened by a third meltdown: a mountain of debt, giant unemployment, and a recession.

The Conservative government has acted like a Labor Party during the pandemic: the state has pumped billions pounds to support companies and laid-off workers.

British Statistics August figures according to which debt is already £ 2,004 billion, or about € 2,232 billion. The debt is higher than Britain’s GDP.

Once the life emergency is over, keep housekeeping starting to tighten again. Within the Conservative Party, many are in a hurry to close the taps. Ordinary voters may disagree.

Whatever Johnson does, there will be dissatisfaction enough.