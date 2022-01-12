Britain Boris Johnson is having a hard time at the corona party, and now his own ones are rejecting – HS shows the lower room session live at 2 p.m.

London

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson will have to report a hundred people to the British parliament on Wednesday garden party, held in the midst of tight interest rate restrictions in May 2020.

The Prime Minister’s Question Time will begin in the lower house at 2 pm Finnish time. HS shows the session live.

Now, under the magnifying glass, there is a party attended by the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Martin Reynolds has reportedly invited a hundred people to “bring their own bottles”.

For the party According to press reports, about 30 people attended, including officials and political assistants. Also Johnson and his Carriehis wife is said to have popped up at the party. The Prime Minister has not said directly whether he was present or not.

Strict interest rates were in place in Britain at the time of the Garden Festival. In England, social gatherings of more than two people were prohibited.

So called The Partygate scandal is the latest uproar over Johnson’s position in a long chain of turmoil.

During the interest rate restriction period in the spring of 2020, a smaller garden gathering held at the Prime Minister’s official residence was revealed even before Christmas. In addition to this, five other social events have also been reported to have violated the interest rate restrictions in force at the time.

The Prime Minister is now being criticized in strong terms among his own, or Conservative, MPs.

Opposition parties have long called for Johnson to resign. Now, conservatives are also debating whether it would be in the party’s interest to change the leader – and at the same time the prime minister – to another.

According to an opinion poll released on Tuesday, 66 per cent of British voters believe Johnson should resign if he has been involved in a banned party. Quick measurement by Savanta Com Res –company.