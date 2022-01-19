Britain Boris Johnson is facing a new rush of criticism during Parliament’s Question Time – Live

The Conservative prime minister’s own lines are also cracking, and Boris Johnson’s position is at stake.

Britannian the Prime Minister Boris Johnson the purgatory continues today, Wednesday, in London, with a weekly Question Time in the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

HS shows an exceptionally interesting question time live from around 1:45 p.m. At least the ranks of the opposition are expected to be charred.

Johnson has been plagued by a celebration held in the backyard of his official residence at 10 Downing Street in May 2020. There were very strict corona restrictions in Britain at the time.

In recent days, Brittimedia has been telling how conservative Johnson’s own lines are cracking. At least 20 Conservative MPs plan to express their distrust in writing, news agencies say.

Conservatives there are a total of 360 seats in the lower house of parliament. If 15 per cent of the MPs, ie 54 deputies, express a vote of no confidence, the position of leader must be put to a vote according to party rules.