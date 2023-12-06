Britain | Boris Johnson apologized for the suffering caused by the corona pandemic

Britain’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized for the pain and suffering caused by the corona pandemic. Johnson will be heard in the investigation, the aim of which is to find out how well Britain acted during the corona pandemic and how the crisis was handled.

“I understand the feelings of the victims and their families. I am deeply sorry for their pain, loss and suffering,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, it was inevitable that some things would be mishandled, but his administration did its best. Johnson said he took responsibility for the decisions made at the time.

Johnson however, he will later emphasize that the decisions he made ultimately saved hundreds of thousands of lives, the Times magazine said, referring to the information it obtained from the yet-to-be-published report.

Johnson arrived at the hearing three hours before it began. According to some estimates, he did this to avoid the relatives of corona victims who arrived.

By mid-July of the second year, around 130,000 people had died in Britain from the disease caused by the coronavirus, which was the highest per capita number in Western countries. Johnson, 59, got the coronavirus himself and had to be hospitalized due to the disease caused by it.

Johnson’s hearing will last two days. The investigation itself is scheduled to last until 2026. In the coming weeks, the current Prime Minister of Great Britain is also scheduled to be heard in the investigation Rishi Sunakiawho served as Treasury Secretary in Johnson’s government.