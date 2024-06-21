Politician Farage blamed NATO and the EU for the Ukrainian conflict

The conflict in Ukraine was provoked by NATO and the European Union (EU). This accusation was made by British politician Nigel Farage, reports RIA News.

According to him, the expansion of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance gave Russia a reason “to say that ‘they are attacking us again’.” The politician added that he warned about the escalation of the conflict back in 2014.