Britain | Big fire in central London – Somerset House burns, art collection spared from flames

of London a big fire is raging in the center. A hundred firefighters and around a dozen fire trucks are extinguishing the historic Somerset House art center.

According to preliminary information from the London police, no one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire department was called to the scene shortly before noon local time, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

According to the BBC, there is a lot of smoke in the area. Due to the smoke, the London Ambulance Service has asked to avoid moving in the area. Local businesses have been told to keep their doors and windows closed, the BBC reports.

Somerset House art center has many fine art masterpieces on display. According to the director of the art center, the fire has started in the west wing of the building, BBC reports. According to the director, there is no art in that area, the BBC reports.

Somerset House’s courtyard hosts concerts in the summer and serves as an ice rink in the winter. The building, opened in 1796, also appears in several films, including two James Bond films.

