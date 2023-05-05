According to a news report, work has begun on the construction of a spaceport on the northern coast of the British mainland, to become a base for launching 12 rockets into space annually. It will become the first carbon neutral port in the world.

The Sutherland spaceport, which is located on the Amoyen peninsula in the Scottish Highlands, will host the headquarters of the Orbex rocket company, according to British news agency BA Media.

The company, which is headquartered in Forres, Scotland, aims to use the new site to launch rockets into orbit to meet global demand for commercial space flights.

The ceremony of laying the foundation stone for the Sutherland spaceport was attended by the Minister of Trade in the Government of Scotland, Richard Lockheed. The owners say Sutherland will be the world’s first carbon-neutral spaceport, where a 19-metre long Orbex rocket will be powered by biofuel. BA Media stated that public entities have invested about 14.6 million pounds (18.4 million dollars) in the Sutherland spaceport.