Britain | BBC: The hospital turned a blind eye to the British nurse who murdered seven babies – Doctors had to apologize for their suspicions

The authorities are launching an investigation into the largest serial murder case targeting children in recent British history.

Britain shakes up the trial that ended on Friday, where the 33-year-old former nurse by Lucy Letby was found guilty of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of seven babies.

The court in Manchester will decide on Letby’s sentence next Monday. He is expected to receive a life sentence with no possibility of parole. Such a sentence has previously been given to only two women still alive in Britain, The Guardian magazine says.

Britain’s public broadcasting company According to the BBC nurse Letby’s former hospital in Chester, a city of about 80,000 in northwest England, had delayed responding to the suspected acts for months.

According to the BBC, a doctor who worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital had already warned the hospital’s management in October 2015 that he was concerned about the deaths of several babies that occurred during Letby’s work shifts.

Later, the warnings of other doctors were treated with disdain. Letby was able to continue her work and murder two more babies and attempt to murder three more babies by the summer of 2016 before being moved out of the maternity ward.

Hospital had required the doctors who had warned about the nurse to apologize in writing to Letby, and in addition they had to sit down for mediation with Letby.

In the summer of 2016, the hospital’s director of legal affairs was worried that reporting to the police would have been a disaster for the hospital’s reputation.

According to the BBC, unusual infant deaths were not reported to the British public health system NHS in accordance with normal practices, which may have contributed to the delay in the intervention of the authorities.

The British government has ordered an investigation into the events at the hospital and, among other things, how the warnings given by the doctors had been treated, Reuters reports.

Letby transferred in June 2016 after the deaths to other duties, to an office focused on patient safety.

The police started investigating the deaths only in the late spring of 2017, a couple of months after the doctors who suspected Letby had to apologize to the nurse.

Letby was arrested in the summer of 2018 on suspicion of numerous murders and attempted murders. However, he was released twice before his final arrest and indictment in November 2020.

See also War of Ukraine Zelenskyi gave a long interview to Russian journalists, but it was not seen in the Russian media A crowd of media awaited a press conference outside the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester on Friday after Lucy Letby, a former nurse at the hospital, was found guilty of the murders of seven babies.

At issue is the most serious serial killing of children in modern British history. According to The Guardian magazine, Letby tried to murder, for example, a 535-gram premature girl twice, but was unsuccessful.

The girl is now eight years old and requires 24-hour care. He cannot be given food or liquid by mouth.

Letby used different methods of murder. She had injected the babies with air and insulin with a needle and given the babies too much milk. Among the dead were, for example, two baby boys from a set of identical triplets born prematurely.

One baby, a girl born ten weeks prematurely, was only allowed to be murdered by Letby on the fourth attempt, it was said during the trial.

He was accused in court of a total of fifteen attempted murders, of which he was found guilty in seven cases.

He was found not guilty in the deaths of two babies, and in six others, the jury failed to decide whether Letby was guilty or innocent.

According to the Reuters news agency, the prosecutor has requested a four-week consideration period for whether the prosecutor will demand a new trial for the unsolved infant deaths.

Authorities have, according to The Guardian, launched investigations into Letby’s entire career. She has worked as a nurse in Chester since 2011, and has also worked a couple of times at Liverpool Women’s Hospital. In those years, more than 4,000 children were born in the two hospitals, whose information is reviewed.

According to the BBC, only one baby has died in the maternity ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital since Letby stopped working there seven years ago.

Letby denied having committed the crimes. According to him, the babies’ deaths were caused by poor hygiene and staff shortages at the Countess of Chester Hospital. According to Letby, the “gang” of four doctors tried to pin the blame for the hospital’s shortcomings on his neck.

Letby’s trial lasted nine months. It took the jury 22 days to reach its verdict.