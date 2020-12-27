Britain Baptized as a “memory man”, British police identify faces even behind a face mask, already 2,100 suspects caught thanks to phenomenal face memory

In Britain The West Midlands Police District has recruited a real Hawk Eye. The police district announced over the weekend that the police, who had been crucified by their colleagues Andy Pope has already identified more than 2,100 suspects by face during his career.

This is not the first time a police officer with an amazing face memory has been brought to the public in Britain. As early as 2018, Pope was awarded because during his career of more than five years at the time, he had identified more than a thousand suspects while patrolling the West Midlands.

The matter is reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC as well as a British newspaper Birmingham Mail.

Pope has been patrolling streets and public transport since 2012 at transport hubs in the West Midlands, police says in a press release. So Pope spends most of her working time on trains and buses.

Before patrolling, Pope reads police reports and security camera images showing the suspects ’faces. He then sets out to patrol and take advantage of his exceptionally sharp facial memory.

Thanks to his ability, Pope, 43, identifies suspected criminals on streets, buses and cafes, for example.

About Redditch the native Pope says his phenomenal facial memory is hard to explain.

“It’s just an instinct that says this is the person, and luckily it has proven to be right,” Pope says in a statement.

The identification of criminals has not been slowed down by the fact that many people have worn masks on their faces over the past year. According to Pope, he managed to identify a suspect in downtown Birmingham who had a face shield on his face.

“Although the year has been exceptional, I have continued as before, and when I came prepared remarks in the same way,” Pope said.

“Be prepared for the fact that I am fully updated my knowledge of the people’s pictures that the police is looking for, and it has worked.”

On record day Pope has identified up to 17 suspected criminals while patrolling, the BBC tells the broadcaster. Once, he identified a suspect sitting in a restaurant while standing himself outside at traffic lights, the BBC says.

Identified criminals include robbers, sex offenders and burglars.

Pope is a member of a global association of only 20 members called “Super Identifiers” The Association of Super Recognizers.

You can only become a member if you can prove exceptional memory. The association would like the exceptional identification capability to be accepted as part of official forensic investigations.

Because of his merit, Pope is nominated as the bravest British of 2020.

This momentum Pope is reaching its next stage, meaning she will identify 2,500 criminals in ten years.

“The most important thing is that I can help catch criminals, and that it’s safe on the streets, especially in a year like this that is behind us,” Pope said in a police statement.