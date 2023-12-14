London (Union)

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced yesterday that those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians would be banned from entering Britain. Cameron stated in a post on the “X” platform: “By targeting and killing Palestinian civilians, extremist settlers undermine the security and stability of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

He continued: “Israel must take stronger measures to stop settler violence and hold perpetrators accountable. We will prevent those responsible for settler violence from entering the United Kingdom to ensure that our country cannot be a home for people who commit these acts of terror.”

In another context, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday renewed his country's position in support of the two-state solution and the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state as the best solution to settle the issue of peace in the Middle East.

Sky News quoted Sunak as saying that the two-state solution is always the best option, which is supported by the United Nations, the United States, and Britain as well.

On the other hand, he stated that he “informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the necessity of taking all necessary measures to protect the lives of civilians, especially since many times a large number of civilians lost their lives.”