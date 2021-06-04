No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain authorizes giving an anti-Corona vaccine to teenagers

by admin_gke11ifx
June 4, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A teenage girl receives a dose of an anti-Corona vaccine

The British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has authorized the administration of a vaccine against Covid-19 to children aged 12-15 years.
And the agency said, in a statement today, Friday, that it had extended the approval to give the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine to adolescents, after it concluded that the vaccine had a positive effect in that category.
age, according to Bloomberg News.
And many countries have authorized giving the vaccine to the 12-15-year-old group last month.
This approval is the first to be granted to give a vaccine against “Covid-19” to healthy people under the age of 16 in the United Kingdom.

Source: agencies

RelatedPosts

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Bitcoin-based lender raises $ 25 million as loan growth soars

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.