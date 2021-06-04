Britain authorizes giving an anti-Corona vaccine to teenagers

The British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has authorized the administration of a vaccine against Covid-19 to children aged 12-15 years.

And the agency said, in a statement today, Friday, that it had extended the approval to give the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine to adolescents, after it concluded that the vaccine had a positive effect in that category.

age, according to Bloomberg News.

And many countries have authorized giving the vaccine to the 12-15-year-old group last month.

This approval is the first to be granted to give a vaccine against “Covid-19” to healthy people under the age of 16 in the United Kingdom.