Britain | At least three soldiers fainted in the heat during military parade exercises

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sunday was the first day of the year when the temperature exceeded 30 degrees Celsius in Britain. In Scotland, people were told to stay indoors because of a wildfire.

in Britain at least three soldiers fainted on Saturday during military parade exercises, says The Guardian.

The exercises were organized in London as part of the traditional trooping the color event, i.e. the King’s birthday parade.

The parade was watched by the prince Williamwho is an honorary colonel of the Welsh Guards, one of the most traditional British infantry regiments.

On the messaging service Twitter, the prince thanked the soldiers who, according to him, did hard work in challenging conditions.

Supreme the temperature was measured at Heathrow, where the temperature rose to 30.5 degrees Celsius.

In Scotland, the hottest temperature of the current year was also measured, when the meter rose to 26.7 degrees Celsius in Auchincruive. The authorities also urged the residents of the village of Daviot to stay indoors due to the smoke caused by the wildfire.

