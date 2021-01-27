Britain Astra Zeneca’s vaccine plant evacuated in part in Wales over suspicious package

Astra Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccines are manufactured at a plant in Wrexham, North Wales.

Pharmaceutical company The vaccine plant of Astra Zeneca’s Welsh partner was evacuated in part on Wednesday due to a suspicious package.

Astra Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccines are manufactured at a plant in Wrexham, North Wales. This is reported by the news agency Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Wockhardt UK, in charge of the plant, said on Wednesday that the company had received a suspicious package this morning. As a result, the authorities were notified and the plant was partially evacuated.

No personal injuries have been reported.

Prime minister Boris Johnson the spokesman said the prime minister will be kept informed of developments. Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford says he is cooperating with the police and the armed forces.

A local entrepreneur in the area tells the BBC he heard the sound of an explosion or bang in the morning. However, he did not know where the voice had come from.

According to the BBC, a bomb detachment team has been alerted at the scene. Police have isolated the factory area and outsiders have been asked to stay away.